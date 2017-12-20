13:25
More than 4,000 families in Kyrgyzstan live in hazardous areas

More than 4,000 families in Kyrgyzstan live in hazardous areas, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Kubatbek Boronov said today at a press conference.

According to him, all sites are in the territory where landslides and mudflows may occur.

The official added that explanatory work is constantly being carried out with residents of dangerous areas, they are offered to move to a safer place, but many disagree. People expose themselves and their families to danger, but the Ministry of Emergency Situations doesn’t have the authority to resettle people.

Recall,  on April 29, 2017 about 24 people died as a result of a landslide in the Uzgen district of Osh region.
