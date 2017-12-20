Emergency Situations Minister tells how many Kyrgyzstanis died for 2017

Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told how many people died in the country in 2017 as a result of emergency situations.

According to him, for 11 months of 2017, there were 324 emergency situations, in which 1,134 people were killed, 302 people were rescued.

He also noted that large traffic accidents, belonging to the emergency situations category, take the 1st place. They killed 52 people, 39 people died at the site of the collapse of the Turkish aircraft on January 16.

The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that, according to the preliminary results of the investigation of the IAC, the plane crashed because of the pilot, who made a mistake during landing. Kubatbek Boronov added that the payment of compensations has been completed.