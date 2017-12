Today, the Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan headed for the capital of Uzbekistan , where his official visit is planned.

However, the plane with Dastan Dzhumabekov and the delegation aboard could not land at the airport in Tashkent . The plane landed in Samarkand .

The reason was the fog in the airport area.

The head of the parliamentary delegation will meet with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Chairmen of the Senate and Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis Nigmatilla Yuldashev and Nurdinzhon Ismailov.