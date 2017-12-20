President of Kyrgyzstan calls threats to country's security

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated employees of the national security agencies on a professional holiday, the Information Policy Department of the President’s Office reported.

«In today’s complex, rapidly changing situation in the country and the world, in the face of the new global threats and challenges that our society is facing, your contribution to strengthening the foundations of the state, ensuring the safety of our fellow citizens, combating terrorism and extremism, corruption can’t be overestimated,» the president noted.

Your work requires special personal qualities, a steadfast faith in a just cause and in your country, in the fact that the interests of the state are above all else. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

According to the president, veterans of the national security bodies, whose experience and wisdom inspire young employees, deserve special honors this day.

«Unfortunately, in our region there are still threats that could destabilize the peace of our society and state. Terrorism and religious extremism, corruption and drug trafficking are still an immediate threat to national security,» the head of state said.

We need to strengthen the state border and root out the causes that cause the possibility of damaging the security of the country. It is extremely important to continue work on combating terrorism, extremism and corruption. Sooronbai Jeenbekov