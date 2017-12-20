UN notes positive processes in Central Asia leading to consolidation

The UN notes positive processes in the countries of
According to the press service of the head of state, an exchange of views on water and energy cooperation, strengthening of stability and security in Central Asia, including in
Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed the role and assistance of the UN and its structural organizations in the events of 2010 that occurred in
«In those difficult times, with the help of the UN and other organizations, we managed to survive a difficult period in our state. There are many tasks ahead that we must solve.
The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General noted that very positive processes allowing to hope for consolidation of regional cooperation are observed in the region.
She also highlighted the role of civil society and the positive situation in respect of the human rights in