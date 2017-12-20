UN notes positive processes in Central Asia leading to consolidation

The UN notes positive processes in the countries of Central Asia leading to the consolidation and intensification of regional cooperation. This was announced the day before at the meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan by the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Natalia Gherman.

According to the press service of the head of state, an exchange of views on water and energy cooperation, strengthening of stability and security in Central Asia, including in Kyrgyzstan , took place.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed the role and assistance of the UN and its structural organizations in the events of 2010 that occurred in Kyrgyzstan .

«In those difficult times, with the help of the UN and other organizations, we managed to survive a difficult period in our state. There are many tasks ahead that we must solve. Kyrgyzstan is ready to continue discussing all regional issues and solve them jointly with our neighbors,» the President noted.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General noted that very positive processes allowing to hope for consolidation of regional cooperation are observed in the region.