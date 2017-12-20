EU negotiates with Kyrgyzstan on new partnership agreement

The European Union and Kyrgyzstan started negotiations in Brussels on a new agreement on partnership and cooperation, the press service of the EU in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the agreement should become a new framework document aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

The start of the talks was given by Luc Devigne, Director of the Department for Russia , Eastern Partnership, Central Asia and the OSCE of the European External Relations Service. The Kyrgyz side was represented by the Deputy Foreign Minister Emil Kaikiyev.

«During my recent visit to Bishkek, the leadership of Kyrgyzstan shared an ambitious reform program and talked about the commitment to strengthening democracy, promoting transparency, effective governance and developing new economic opportunities. The new, in-depth agreement on partnership and cooperation will allow us to support these aspirations, strengthen political and economic ties and create more opportunities for the benefit of both the EU and Kyrgyzstan ,» EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Policy Federica Mogherini said.

The agreement should replace the current one, which entered into force in 1999. It is expected that the document will focus on political cooperation, trade and investment relations, economic interaction and other aspects of bilateral relations. Negotiations will be held alternately in Brussels and Bishkek.