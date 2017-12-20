10:26
Number of migrants in world exceeds 258 million

More than 258 million people in the world are migrants, that is 3.4 percent of the world’s total population, and this number continues to grow. This is stated in a new report by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), RIA Novosti reported.

As indicated, the number of migrants increased by 49 percent compared to 2000 year. About 26 million migrants (10 percent of the total) are refugees.

The largest number of migrants — 49.8 million (19 percent of the total) reside in the United States. The number of migrants in Saudi Arabia, Germany and Russia is about 12 million in each country. There are nine million people in the UK.

According to data for 2017, 48.4 percent of all international migrants were women. They are more numerous than male migrants in all regions except for Africa and Asia.

About three quarters (74 percent) of international migrants are in working age — from 20 to 64 years. At the same time, the number of able-bodied people in the world as a whole is 57 percent of the world’s population.

The largest number of migrants — 17 million — are immigrants from India.

In second place are the Mexicans — 13 million. Natives of Russia, China, Bangladesh, Syria, Pakistan and Ukraine also make up a significant part of the migrants, namely from 6 to 11 million people from each country.
