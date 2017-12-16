Restoration of seats in Opera and Ballet Theater to cost 7.9 million soms

For the restoration of seats in the auditorium of the Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev, 7.9 million soms will be allocated. This is reported on the public procurement portal.

Note, the theater was ready to pay 15,493 million soms for this work. Three companies participated in the tender. And they all offered an amount that was less than claimed.

Thus, «Azat Mebel» LLC offered to perform works for 12.999 million soms, «Lina» LLC for 14.635 million soms and «Bek-Nazik Stroy» for 7,899.9 million soms. As a result, the latter company was recognized the winner.

Recall, this year the Opera and Ballet Theater underwent repairs. 2.9 million soms were allocated for these works. In addition, the theater purchased video surveillance services for 2.2 million soms.