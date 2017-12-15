Regional state media in Kyrgyzstan to be reformed

The forthcoming reform of state regional media was discussed in the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism, the press service of the ministry reported.

Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Sultan Zhumagulov noted that on the instructions of the government it is planned to create regional media centers on the basis of state regional TV and radio companies that will provide a range of information services. Appropriate program will be adopted.

The goal of the reform, as the official explained, is to optimize the budget money allocated for the maintenance of 34 regional and 12 regional newspapers and 6 regional TV channels.

«We are witnessing a change in the modern media landscape, where traditional print media should find a new format in order to survive in market conditions,» Sultan Zhumagulov said.

Media centers that will be created in each region include several platforms: television, radio, newspaper, news website, press center, media school (training center).