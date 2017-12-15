Father of accused of terrorist attack in St. Petersburg returns to Kyrgyzstan

The father of the accused of the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg is returning to Kyrgyzstan . Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, after the information in the media about the detention, all the data was handed over to the Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia . It turned out that the FSB of Russia did not detain Akhral Azimov, but invited him to hand him notice of the annulment of Russian citizenship. Therefore, he must leave the territory of the Russian Federation .

Azimov had two citizenships — Russian and Kyrgyz. «The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Moscow issued a certificate to Asimov about returning to his homeland. In the near future, perhaps even today, he will arrive in Kyrgyzstan,» the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

The day before, the Moscow police reportedly detained Akhral Azimov, father of Abror and Akram, accused of organizing a terrorist attack in the metro of St. Petersburg .

Recall, an explosion occurred on April 3 in the metro of St. Petersburg, the victims of which were 15 people, more than 50 people were injured. The explosion was qualified as a terrorist attack.According to the investigation, a suicide bomber, 22-year-old Russian citizen, native of Kyrgyzstan Akbarjon Dzhalilov, exploded the bomb. Abror Azimov was detained as the organizer of the terrorist attack, his brother Akram is accused of «falsification of documents of members of an international terrorist organization.»