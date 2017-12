A citizen who was on the international wanted list for extremist crimes was detained in Kyrgyzstan . The State Committee for National Security reported.

The detainee, being an active member of an extremist organization, arrived in Kyrgyzstan to avoid criminal prosecution, where he planned to legalize and create an underground religious extremist organization for recruitment and propaganda activities.

He was handed over to representatives of the competent authorities of the country, which declared the extremist wanted, to bring him to responsibility.