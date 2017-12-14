18:27
Father of accused of terrorist attack in St. Petersburg detained in Moscow

Today, Moscow police officers detained Akhral Azimov, father of Abror and Akram, accused of organizing a terrorist attack in the metro of St. Petersburg. The younger son of Azimov Bilol informed Fergana agency.

According to him, the reason for the detention could be the father’s communication with journalists, when he claimed the innocence of his sons and the use of torture. «My father warned me to be cautious in Osh,» said Bilol Azimov.

Kuntsevo Police Department in Moscow confirmed the detention of Akhral Azimov but refused to voice the reason.

Recall, an explosion occurred on April 3 in the metro of St. Petersburg, the victims of which were 15 people, more than 50 people were injured. The explosion was qualified as a terrorist attack.

According to the investigation, a suicide bomber, 22-year-old Russian citizen, native of Kyrgyzstan Akbarjon Dzhalilov, exploded the bomb. Abror Azimov was detained as the organizer of the terrorist attack, his brother Akram is accused of «falsification of documents of members of an international terrorist organization.»
