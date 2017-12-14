State Mortgage Company to start issuing loans to ordinary citizens

The State Mortgage Company will start issuing loans to employees of non-budget organizations starting from 2018. The Chairman of the State Mortgage Company Baktybek Shamkeev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the German Development Bank will allocate €11 million to finance these loans.

«The amount is small, it is slightly more than 800 million in soms. If the average cost of housing is 1-1.5 million soms, then about 700-800 people will be able to get loans,» he said.

Participants will be selected according to the following criteria: at the age of 21 to 65 at the time of the last repayment of the loan, they must be solvent, have no housing. The income limit, depending on the number of children in the family, ranges from 250 to 450 euros per month.

The loan term is up to 15 years. If loans to employees of the state-financed organizations are issued at preferential rates of 8-10 percent per annum, then for ordinary people they will be higher — 12-15 percent.

«The loan will be issued only for the construction of housing or for purchase in the new housing market, and only in the regions, except for Bishkek and Osh . There is already enough housing built in these two cities. We want to stimulate construction in other regions of the republic, there is not enough housing in the new housing market,» explained Baktybek Shamkeev.

«But this is only the beginning. If we meet the conditions and criteria of the bank, then 9 million euros will be allocated for the second phase. We hope that this will give an impetus to the construction of economy-class housing and that private investors will be involved,» the Chairman of the company concluded.