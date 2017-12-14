Garbage processing plant. Bishkek City Administration boycotts 22 mln from EBRD

Inflow of foreign investments into Kyrgyzstan has sharply decreased. According to the National Statistical Committee, the amount of loans and grants has decreased almost 2.5 times.

In 2015, Kyrgyzstan received $ 1.573 million, and in 2016, the republic received only $ 655 million of investments. The countries of the CIS and the European Union began to invest less.

According to Kyrgyz economists, investors are deterred by corruption and incompetence of officials.

The leader in the received investments is Bishkek. However, the capital lags behind the regions in terms of disbursing the foreign capital.

Bishkek receives, but does not use

According to the consultants of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the last large loan of 11 million euros and a grant for the same amount can be frozen.

These 22 million should be used by the capital’s authorities to build the most modern waste sorting plant in Central Asia and a new sanitary landfill.

The feasibility study for the Bishkek City Administration was drawn up by a firm from Hungary . Experts from the United Kingdom , the Czech Republic , Russia , and Latvia joined the project at different stages. But the City Administration does not fit into the terms set by the EBRD for the implementation of the project.

Penalties are already paid for undisbursed in time funds.

Problems with the promotion of the loan began in the spring. The City Administration did not approve the project implementation scenario, proposed by a group of foreign consultants, but also did not propose its scheme for the construction of the plant and a sanitary landfill.

Corruption or incompetence?

As the specialists of the Project Implementation Group have calculated, for more than half a year there has been an incomprehensible boycott of the 22 millionth loan and grant.

The city authorities do not publicly substantiate their position. And now it became known that the information website of the project was also closed.

In February, the EBRD extended the project for another year — until April 2018. But, it seems, this time will be also not enough for the officials of the Bishkek City Administration.

The EBRD consultants do not have an answer to the question, why did the Bishkek City Administration strive for a loan and a grant for 22 million euros, if it is not able to use the funds?

Information for the Prime Minister

In late October, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, at a meeting with a representative delegation from France , said that the government intends to attract direct investments and create comfortable conditions for their implementation.

And on November 16, the Prime Minister appointed a new director of the Agency for Promotion and Protection of Investments. Sapar Isakov signed a special resolution, according to which the status and powers of the agency were significantly expanded.

The Prime Minister set the task of improving the investment climate and minimizing barriers to the development of loans and grants.

There are a lot of examples of improvement and on time use of the money received. There is no distance from the White House to the Bishkek City Administration.

Meanwhile, the allocated 22 million euros are drowning in the Bishkek garbage.