Only third of driving schools in Kyrgyzstan comply with licensing requirements

Only a third of driving schools in Kyrgyzstan comply with licensing requirements. This was announced today at a meeting on road safety by the Minister of Education and Science Gulmira Kudaiberdieva.

According to her, in 2017, two large inspections were conducted to check the activities of driving schools. The interdepartmental group included representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Registration Service and the Ministry of Education. All 223 driving schools have been checked.

«Based on the results of the last November inspection, the Licensing Board recognized that only 79 out of 223 driving schools meet the licensing requirements, and 144 have various violations.

Under the law, we can revoke a license only through court. First, we issue prescriptions, 45 driving schools will be fined. And a number of lawsuits are being prepared to revoke licenses from driving schools,» Gulmira Kudaiberdieva said.

She noted that the Ministry of Education is preparing a document on tightening licensing requirements.
