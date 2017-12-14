Negotiations on “Smart Cities" in Kyrgyzstan coming to end

Negotiations on creation of «Smart Cities» in Kyrgyzstan are coming to an end. This was announced today at a meeting on road safety by the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov.
According to him, the agreement is planned to be signed before the New Year.
Earlier Sapar Isakov told why «Smart City» project should not be put under the control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Chinese company Huawei will surely be involved in implementation of «Smart City» project.
«Smart City» project is one of the main components of the high-tech project «Taza Koom» and the program «Jany Doorgo Kyrk Kadam.» First of all, the project will be launched in the testing mode in Bishkek.