Negotiations on “Smart Cities" in Kyrgyzstan coming to end

Negotiations on creation of «Smart Cities» in Kyrgyzstan are coming to an end. This was announced today at a meeting on road safety by the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov.

According to him, the agreement is planned to be signed before the New Year.

Earlier Sapar Isakov told why « Smart City » project should not be put under the control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Chinese company Huawei will surely be involved in implementation of « Smart City » project.