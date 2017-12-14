12:48
-9
USD 69.75
EUR 81.89
RUB 1.18
English

Negotiations on “Smart Cities" in Kyrgyzstan coming to end

Negotiations on creation of «Smart Cities» in Kyrgyzstan are coming to an end. This was announced today at a meeting on road safety by the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov.

According to him, the agreement is planned to be signed before the New Year.

Earlier Sapar Isakov told why «Smart City» project should not be put under the control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Chinese company Huawei will surely be involved in implementation of «Smart City» project.

«Smart City» project is one of the main components of the high-tech project «Taza Koom» and the program «Jany Doorgo Kyrk Kadam.» First of all, the project will be launched in the testing mode in Bishkek.
link:
views: 52
Print
Related
PM instructs to initiate criminal proceedings against Transport Ministry
Winners of Youth Chingiz Aitmatov State Award decorated
Data processing center for Taza Koom to cost $ 100 million
Sapar Isakov ready for resistance against Taza Koom
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to create secure telephone communication for officials
Sapar Isakov: Toll roads should to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan, but carefully
PM of Kyrgyzstan considers resolution on toll roads
Sapar Isakov instructs to investigate felling of trees in Dzhuuku gorge
Kumtor allocates $ 50 million for waste treatment facilities for Issyk-Kul Lake
Popular
Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan
Growth of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan expected in second half of December Growth of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan expected in second half of December
Book of American expert on Eurasia in state language presented in Bishkek Book of American expert on Eurasia in state language presented in Bishkek