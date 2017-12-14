Sister of deputy plenipotentiary representative killed in traffic accident

Honda Stepwgn and Hyundai Porter collided the day before at the 5th kilometer of Karakol-Bokonbaevo road, not far from Saruu village. Zhanybek Kozhoyev, press secretary of the authorized representative of the government in
According to him, four people were injured in the traffic accident. In addition, 60-year-old sister of the deputy plenipotentiary representative of the government in the region, Elmira Usenova, died at the scene.
«She worked as a doctor in the Family Practice Center. All the circumstances of the accident are being clarified,» Zhanybek Kozhoyev said.
All the victims were taken to Karakol hospital.