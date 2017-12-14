Sister of deputy plenipotentiary representative killed in traffic accident

Honda Stepwgn and Hyundai Porter collided the day before at the 5th kilometer of Karakol-Bokonbaevo road, not far from Saruu village. Zhanybek Kozhoyev, press secretary of the authorized representative of the government in Issyk-Kul region, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, four people were injured in the traffic accident. In addition, 60-year-old sister of the deputy plenipotentiary representative of the government in the region, Elmira Usenova, died at the scene.

«She worked as a doctor in the Family Practice Center. All the circumstances of the accident are being clarified,» Zhanybek Kozhoyev said.

All the victims were taken to Karakol hospital.