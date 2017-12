820 people died on the roads in Kyrgyzstan for 11 months of 2017. Such data was announced today at a meeting to reduce traffic accidents.

For the specified period, there were 5,852 traffic and transport accidents, in which 8,934 people were injured.

1,326 accidents with the participation of children were recorded, in which 94 children died, 1,900 minors were injured.

There were registered 378 accidents committed by public transport drivers.

The main causes of accidents are non-compliance with the speed limit, entry into the oncoming line and driving in a state of intoxication.