Free biometric passports not to be issued since 2018

The free manufacture of new electronic biometric identification cards of 2017 will be completed on December 31, the State Registration Service informs.

According to the agency, the initial registration and issuance of ID cards, including the replacement of passports of Kyrgyz citizens of 2004 and 1994, were free since May 1, 2017.

Exceptions were cases of urgent production and applications for reasons of loss or damage of the document.

The State Registration Service reminds citizens that they can submit documents for the free production of a biometric passport only until the end of this month.