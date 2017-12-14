Sooronbai Jeenbekov awards Shavkat Mirziyoyev Danaker Order

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, in the framework of his official visit, awarded Danaker Order to the head of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that the decree on awarding Shavkat Mirziyoyev was signed by the former president Almazbek Atambayev. At the same time, he added that he was sincerely glad having the honor to present such an award.

The decree notes that Danaker Order is awarded to Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his great contribution to the establishment of a strategic partnership and the strengthening of traditional friendship and good-neighborliness between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

«I have a happy day today. I think that not everyone in life is so lucky. I take it as a tribute to the respect and love of the Kyrgyz people for the Uzbek people.

«Receiving such a high award, I am grateful to my brother Almazbek Atambayev. I did not often get rewards in life. I was in Korea when I was informed that Almazbek Sharshenovich awarded me Danaker Order. I want to express my gratitude for this award. Now I have even more responsibility. I must work even harder to strengthen the relations of our countries,» Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said after the awarding ceremony.