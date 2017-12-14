10:41
-9
USD 69.75
EUR 81.89
RUB 1.18
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev sign number of documents

Negotiations of the heads of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev ended. A number of documents have been signed.

The presidents signed a joint statement. In addition, they signed:

— Program of economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation for 2018-2021 between  the governments;

— Agreement between customs agencies on the organization of a simplified procedure for the implementation of customs operations when moving goods and vehicles (Simplified Customs Corridor);

— Agreement on scientific and technical cooperation between the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan and the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan;

— Action plan for cooperation between ministries of emergency situations;

— Agreement on cooperation between the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan and the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan;

— Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Council of the Union of Youth of Uzbekistan and the State Agency for Youth, Physical Culture and Sports.
link:
views: 89
Print
Related
Official visit of Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Uzbekistan. Photoreport
Sooronbai Jeenbekov awards Shavkat Mirziyoyev Danaker Order
Shavkat Mirziyoyev tells how Uzbekistan to help Kyrgyzstan
Negotiations on Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway started
Kyrgyzstan offers Uzbekistan to work up markets of EEU together
What did the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan talk about?
Sooronbai Jeenbekov met by PM of Uzbekistan in Tashkent
Sooronbai Jeenbekov heads for official visit to Tashkent
Deputy believes that farmers of Uzbekistan must pay for water to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan should strengthen relations with Uzbekistan
Popular
Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan
Growth of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan expected in second half of December Growth of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan expected in second half of December
Book of American expert on Eurasia in state language presented in Bishkek Book of American expert on Eurasia in state language presented in Bishkek