Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev sign number of documents

Negotiations of the heads of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev ended. A number of documents have been signed.

The presidents signed a joint statement. In addition, they signed:

— Program of economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation for 2018-2021 between the governments;

— Agreement between customs agencies on the organization of a simplified procedure for the implementation of customs operations when moving goods and vehicles (Simplified Customs Corridor);

— Agreement on scientific and technical cooperation between the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan and the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan ;

— Action plan for cooperation between ministries of emergency situations;

— Agreement on cooperation between the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan and the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan;