Negotiations on Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway started

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan began negotiations on the construction of Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway. This became known during the meeting of the presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The head of Kyrgyzstan said that on December 25, 2017 the working groups of the two countries will hold talks on this issue in Tashkent . In his turn, the President of Uzbekistan noted that during the talks in the narrow format the parties agreed to speed up the process of coordination of all the issues.

Today we agreed to accelerate the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway. Experts will meet in Tashkent until the end of the year. And we together with the President of Kyrgyzstan will contribute to speeding up the implementation of this strategic project. Shavkat Mirziyoyev

In addition, Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that the working groups for the construction of Kambarata HPP-1 have already been formed.

«I propose to hold a meeting of working groups in the near future to determine a further plan of joint actions,» the president of Kyrgyzstan suggested. Shavkat Mirziyoyev supported this idea.