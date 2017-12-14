Negotiations on Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway started

The head of
Today we agreed to accelerate the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway. Experts will meet in Tashkent until the end of the year. And we together with the President of Kyrgyzstan will contribute to speeding up the implementation of this strategic project.Shavkat Mirziyoyev
In addition, Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that the working groups for the construction of Kambarata HPP-1 have already been formed.
«I propose to hold a meeting of working groups in the near future to determine a further plan of joint actions,» the president of
In conclusion of his speech Sooronbai Jeenbekov invited his colleague to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov, which will be marked in