10:40
-9
USD 69.75
EUR 81.89
RUB 1.18
English

Kyrgyzstan offers Uzbekistan to work up markets of EEU together

«We can create joint ventures and together search for the markets of the EEU,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting with еру Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev in an expanded format.

According to him, over the past year, the presidents of the two countries have done as much as it has not been done in the last quarter of a century: all controversial issues have been settled. And now as head of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov sees his task in maintaining this level of relations.

Today, during the talks, I realized that you want, with all your heart, to remove all the obstacles between our peoples. We will achieve this together. A lot has been done in two months.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«You and Almazbek Sharshenovich (Atambayev — note of 24.kg news agency) have brought the level of cooperation to strategic level. We must preserve this,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.

In addition, the President noted that cooperation in the border areas is important. Especially Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the active work of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek intergovernmental commission.

«It is gratifying that businessmen of our countries have met four times in the last two months. Kyrgyzstan has the status GSP +, we can trade with Europe. In addition, we are part of the EEU. There are advantages. Joint ventures have been set up, we could together find the market outlets,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

We have accumulated a lot of questions that can be solved by showing political will. We see the will and will continue to work together. In general, the Kyrgyz delegation is satisfied with the results of the negotiations. We have a lot of work ahead and substantial plans.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

link:
views: 100
Print
Related
Official visit of Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Uzbekistan. Photoreport
Sooronbai Jeenbekov awards Shavkat Mirziyoyev Danaker Order
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev sign number of documents
Shavkat Mirziyoyev tells how Uzbekistan to help Kyrgyzstan
Negotiations on Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway started
What did the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan talk about?
Sooronbai Jeenbekov met by PM of Uzbekistan in Tashkent
Sooronbai Jeenbekov heads for official visit to Tashkent
Deputy believes that farmers of Uzbekistan must pay for water to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan should strengthen relations with Uzbekistan
Popular
Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan
Growth of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan expected in second half of December Growth of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan expected in second half of December
Book of American expert on Eurasia in state language presented in Bishkek Book of American expert on Eurasia in state language presented in Bishkek