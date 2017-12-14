Kyrgyzstan offers Uzbekistan to work up markets of EEU together

«We can create joint ventures and together search for the markets of the EEU,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting with еру Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev in an expanded format.

According to him, over the past year, the presidents of the two countries have done as much as it has not been done in the last quarter of a century: all controversial issues have been settled. And now as head of Kyrgyzstan , Sooronbai Jeenbekov sees his task in maintaining this level of relations.

Today, during the talks, I realized that you want, with all your heart, to remove all the obstacles between our peoples. We will achieve this together. A lot has been done in two months. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«You and Almazbek Sharshenovich (Atambayev — note of 24.kg news agency) have brought the level of cooperation to strategic level. We must preserve this,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.

In addition, the President noted that cooperation in the border areas is important. Especially Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the active work of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek intergovernmental commission.

«It is gratifying that businessmen of our countries have met four times in the last two months. Kyrgyzstan has the status GSP +, we can trade with Europe . In addition, we are part of the EEU. There are advantages. Joint ventures have been set up, we could together find the market outlets,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.