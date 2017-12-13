Economy of Kyrgyzstan slows down, prices begin to rise

The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan presented preliminary results of the social and economic development of the country for 11 months of 2017. Figures show: GDP growth slowed down, but still remains positive.
GDP growth: modest, but positive
Without considering enterprises developing Kumtor deposit, the situation is not less positive. GDP amounted to 388.3 billion soms and grew by 3.9 percent compared to 2016.
This is quite understandable. Exactly by the end of last year, gold production at Kumtor mine had grown that immediately affected the growth of the economy.
But the comparison of indicators with the beginning of the year says that the economy is growing more slowly than we would like. Compared with January, GDP growth slowed down by 3.9 percent.
Industrial positive
The industry also shows growth on the basis of the results of 11 months. The volume of production is estimated at 204 billion soms with an increase of 12.5 percent compared to the same period in 2016.
At the same time, the volume of food production increased, including canned fruit and vegetables (2.4 times), sugar (1.5 times), flour and cereals (by 23.9 percent) and dairy products (9.7 percent).
Price increase forecasts come true
In November, compared with October, the growth of consumer prices and tariffs in the republic was 0.9 percent. The most significant increase was in non-food products (by 2 percent), alcoholic beverages and tobacco products (by 1 percent). In November, growth in prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages was registered — 0.6 percent.
At the same time, tariffs for services rendered to the population decreased by 0.3 percent in November. This is due to 1.5 percent decrease in prices for transportation services.
Since the beginning of the year, the price increase in the republic has amounted to 2.9 percent.
Tobacco products increased in price the most (by 22.4 percent) along with services (by 6.1 percent). Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.2 percent, non-food products — by 3.5 percent. At the same time, alcoholic beverages dropped by 2.8 percent.
We buy tires, sell clothes
The imports dominate in the structure of trade — $ 3.5 billion. This is 7.3 percent more than in 2016. As for exports, compared with the previous year, it grew by 12.1 percent. This is ensured by the increase in the supply of polished glass (2.1 times), dried fruit (1.8 times) and butter (1.6 times).
In October 2017, compared with October 2016, the volume of exports decreased by 15.2 percent — mainly due to reduction in the export of gold (by 40.9 percent).
Import from EEU countries amounted to $ 1,386.5 billion. Compared with the previous year, growth of 3.6 percent was registered.
