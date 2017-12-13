14:21
Deputy believes that farmers of Uzbekistan must pay for water to Kyrgyzstan

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan is discussing the ratification of the agreement on the use of Orto-Tokoy reservoir by Uzbekistan. The document passes the first reading.

Minister of Agriculture Nurbek Murashev said that under agreement, Uzbekistan will receive 92 percent of the total water in the reservoir. The management and regulation of the facility is completely transferred to Kyrgyzstan.

The official added that the repair of the reservoir will also be paid by the neighboring state. «Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan form a commission, and it will determine the cost of repairs. For the maintenance of the reservoir, we forecast to allocate between 16 and 20 million soms. Uzbekistan will transfer money on the account of the Department of Water Resources,» Nurbek Murashev explained.

Deputy Kenzhebek Bokoev believes that such measures are not enough. In his opinion, Uzbek farmers should pay for the use of water from Orto-Tokoy reservoir. The minister promised to work on this issue.
