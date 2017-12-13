14:20
-6
USD 69.75
EUR 82.23
RUB 1.19
English

Largest number of rapes registered Nookat district

The largest number of rape abuse of minors was recorded in Nookat district of Osh region. The Kyrgyz Prosecutor General Indira Dzoldubaeva said this at a coordination meeting on combating corruption.

The head of the supervisory agency noted that such results were obtained on the basis of analysis.

The Prosecutor General appealed to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ulan Israilov, present at the meeting, with a request to involve all the police forces in order to eradicate the situation.

Security officials admitted that they still do not understand why such a rise in rape abuse was recorded in a single district.
link:
views: 95
Print
Related
Ombudsman calls for toughening punishment for rape abuse of children
Popular
Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins
Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan
Korea hosts exhibition of Central Asian cultural heritage Korea hosts exhibition of Central Asian cultural heritage