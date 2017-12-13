Disabled mothers get baby kits in Kyrgyzstan

Mothers with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan began to receive baby kits following the example of Finland ’s social protection system. The pilot project was launched by «Ravenstvo» NGO jointly with «Abilis» Foundation.

According to the organizers, in Finland mothers of newborns get kits with clothes and essentials for the newborns.

This is one of the ways to protect the health of mother and a child. In our project, we provide support to women from socially vulnerable groups, those having disabled child, and mothers with disabilities themselves. Head of “Ravenstvo” NGO Gulmira Kazakunova

«We cover mothers from all regions of the republic. The project is designed for 100 women. Already three young women have received our help, three more gave birth, and we will soon give them kits. They include diapers, soap, a warm blanket, clothes. We have prepared 34 sets as of today. Clothing, by the way, was sewed by girls with disabilities. That is, within one project, we render assistance and provide with job,» Gulmira Kazakunova told 24.kg news agency.