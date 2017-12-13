11:32
Residents of Kyrgyzstan prefer to watch TV online

Residents of Kyrgyzstan prefer to watch TV programs online. Annual survey of the media market in the Kyrgyz Republic says.

At the same time, 65 percent of the people surveyed know about the possibility of watching TV on the Internet, but 20.4 percent of the survey participants admitted that they prefer online watching. 25 percent of them are urban residents with a good income level.

It is noted that TV is watched more often in the countryside. 8 percent of respondents said they did not intend to connect to digital broadcasting.

The survey was conducted in 16 cities, towns and 165 villages of the country.
