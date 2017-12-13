Uzbekistan agrees to Kyrgyzstan's proposal on resorts

Uzbekistan agreed to Kyrgyzstan ’s proposal on resorts. The head of the State Property Management Fund Duishenbek Zilaliyev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, an agreement with the Uzbek side will be signed in the coming days. The Kyrgyz delegation holds talks and found mutual understanding.

If the agreement is signed, the conflict will be resolved and arbitration will be resolved. The probability of signing the document is very high. Duishenbek Zilaliyev

Recall, by the decision of the Prime Minister Temir Sariev in April 2016, four resorts on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, «Zolotiye Peski, «Rokhat NBU», «Dilorom» and «Boston,» were handed over into the jurisdiction of Kyrgyzstan. Uzbekistan sued this decision. Now it is being considered in the USA.