Agreement with Uzbekistan on border officials ratified

The law on ratification of the agreement with the government of Uzbekistan on the activities of border officials was signed. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

According to it, the main objectives of the document are the regulation of issues related to the mutual relations of the two countries in the protection of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border, the regulation of the order of activities of border representatives, holding of negotiations, the settlement of border incidents and the maintenance of the regime.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on December 7. The document comes into force ten days after the date of its official publication.