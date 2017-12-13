Bishkek hosts "Kyrgyzstan - Country of Short Films" festival

Opening of the 7th International Film Festival « Kyrgyzstan — Country of Short Films», timed to the birthday of Chingiz Aitmatov, took place in Bishkek. Directorate of the film forum reported.

The participants and guests of the festival went along the red carpet in Manas cinema. Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, the founder of the film festival, made a speech. He said that the film festival for the seventh year in a row gathers cinematographers from all over the CIS, the Baltic and Georgia on the birthday of the greatest Kyrgyz writer.

The chairman of the jury — Russian film critic Sergei Zemlyanukhin — wished the organizers successful holding and prosperity to the festival « Kyrgyzstan — Country of Short Films.»

Nana Janelidze, the Georgian film director, script writer and composer, laureate of Nika award, noted the importance of this film festival in the development and strengthening of intercultural ties, as well as the great role of short films in the creative path of filmmakers.

The film festival will last until December 15. Admission is free.