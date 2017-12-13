Winners of Youth Chingiz Aitmatov State Award decorated

Prime Minister Sapar Isakov congratulated the winners of the State Chingiz Aitmatov Youth Award of the Kyrgyz Republic . The Department of Public Relations and Mass Media of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Prime Minister noted that Chingiz Aitmatov is a great thinker, a philosopher, thanks to whom the whole world learned that there is such a country as Kyrgyzstan .

«I am doubly pleased that we have followers of the great writer who carry the flag of our country high. I think this should be a great incentive for you to implement the plans. I hope that you will make our Kyrgyzstan famous,» Sapar Isakov said.

At the end of the meeting, the head of government wished the young winners health, success and prosperity.