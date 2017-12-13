11:32
Winners of Youth Chingiz Aitmatov State Award decorated

Prime Minister Sapar Isakov congratulated the winners of the State Chingiz Aitmatov Youth Award of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Department of Public Relations and Mass Media of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Prime Minister noted that Chingiz Aitmatov is a great thinker, a philosopher, thanks to whom the whole world learned that there is such a country as Kyrgyzstan.

«I am doubly pleased that we have followers of the great writer who carry the flag of our country high. I think this should be a great incentive for you to implement the plans. I hope that you will make our Kyrgyzstan famous,» Sapar Isakov said.

At the end of the meeting, the head of government wished the young winners health, success and prosperity.
