Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Ainura Sultanbaeva was appointed Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan. The Department of Public Relations and Mass Media of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov signed an appropriate order.

Vice Prime Minister Cholpon Sultanbekova noted that the decision was made to strengthen the personnel potential of the ministry.

«Ainura Zholdoshbekovna is a great specialist in this field. Working in the government, she for many years had been dealing directly with issues of culture and no one else knows its problems better,» she stressed.