The government of Kyrgyzstan was instructed to reduce the tariff for electricity for religious and social facilities. This decision was made today by the parliamentary committee on the fuel and energy complex and subsoil use.

Until mid-January 2018, the government should introduce a proposal and analysis of tariff formation. Within three months, a final decision should be made.

The list of objects included mosques, madrassas, churches, orphanages, boarding schools and other social facilities that are not engaged in commercial activities.