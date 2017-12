Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic detained a member of an international terrorist organization. Press service of the law enforcement agency reported.

According to its information, E.I., born in 1996, resident of Jalal-Abad region, went to Turkey through Russia in 2014 and then moved to Syria . There he participated in an armed conflict, underwent subversive and combat training and was a member of the terrorist organization Jebhat an-Nusra.

A criminal case was opened. The detainee was arresred for two months and placed into detention center No.5 in Osh .

Investigative and operational measures are being carried out to detect other participants.

Note, members of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir were detained in Jalal-Abad region today.