ICAO audit completed in Kyrgyzstan

The next audit of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) was completed the day before in Kyrgyzstan . The Ministry of Transport and Roads assessed it as successful. State Secretary of the Ministry Ermek Mamyrkaliyev said today at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic and fiscal policy.

According to him, ICAO specialists checked the Manas Airport , the country’s airlines and the Civil Aviation Agency. The experts’ conclusions turned out to be more positive than in previous years.

«The last two audits were complicated. There have been many criticisms and comments. I can say that yesterday we underwent the audit successfully. Yes, there are comments, but in general the work is going well. I think, as we agreed with the director of ICAO, in 2018 all remarks will be corrected. We hope that at the end of 2018-2019 Kyrgyzstan will withdraw from the black list,» Ermek Mamyrkaliyev said.