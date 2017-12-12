16:12
-2
USD 69.75
EUR 82.26
RUB 1.18
English

ICAO audit completed in Kyrgyzstan

The next audit of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) was completed the day before in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Transport and Roads assessed it as successful. State Secretary of the Ministry Ermek Mamyrkaliyev said today at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic and fiscal policy.

According to him, ICAO specialists checked the Manas Airport, the country’s airlines and the Civil Aviation Agency. The experts’ conclusions turned out to be more positive than in previous years.

«The last two audits were complicated. There have been many criticisms and comments. I can say that yesterday we underwent the audit successfully. Yes, there are comments, but in general the work is going well. I think, as we agreed with the director of ICAO, in 2018 all remarks will be corrected. We hope that at the end of 2018-2019 Kyrgyzstan will withdraw from the black list,» Ermek Mamyrkaliyev said.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
Air carriers believe that open skies to kill aviation
Prime Minister criticizes head of Ministry of Transport
Civil Aviation Agency can’t withdraw Kyrgyzstan from ICAO blacklist
ICAO stakes on Kyrgyzstan
Passenger air travel in world to double thanks to developing countries
Transport Minister: It is difficult to build roads in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan not fully implements ICAO recommendations
Popular
Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins
Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital
Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan