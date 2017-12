Earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 in the epicenter hit Kyrgyzstan today at 6.57 am. The European-Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC) informed.

According to it, the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 1 kilometer , 40 kilometers south of Bishkek, 466 kilometers east of Tashkent and 660 kilometers north-east of Dushanbe, Uzbekistan.