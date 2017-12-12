14:16
Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorists detained in Kyrgyzstan

Members of the religious-extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir were detained in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A large number of extremist literature was found during the search in houses of several residents of the region. In addition, illegal storage of explosive devices and explosives has been revealed.

Books and leaflets with extremist content were found in Daewoo Lacetti car of a resident, born in 1974. A large number of books, brochures, audio and video materials of prohibited extremist organizations were found in the homes of five more citizens.

During the search in the house of the main suspect, born in 1985, extremist materials, RGD-5 grenade, masks, gloves, a map of Jalal-Abad region, instructions for manufacturing improvised explosives, and components of explosive devices were detected.

Criminal cases have been opened on the facts. Law enforcement agencies detained seven members of Hizb ut-Tahrir cell. All were placed in the detention center. Necessary expertise is appointed. An investigation has been launched.
