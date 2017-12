Within the framework of the first official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Uzbekistan , Kyrgyz businessmen will also go to Tashkent to build on ties. This was announced today at the briefing by the head of the foreign policy department of the presidential administration Aizada Subakozhoeva.

According to her, together with the country’s president, about 100 businessmen from Kyrgyzstan will leave for Uzbekistan . We are talking about the establishment of production lines, the creation of joint enterprises for the assembly of vehicles, household equipment, textile industries.

«The cooperation profile is broad. As our leaders agreed, conditions are created for establishing direct contacts between entrepreneurs and business entities. Tomorrow they start working in the morning. Businessmen will have an opportunity to communicate directly with each other,» Aizada Subakozhoeva stressed.