12:14
-2
USD 69.75
EUR 82.26
RUB 1.18
English

Why Sooronbai Jeenbekov will make first official visit to Uzbekistan

The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Aizada Subakozhoeva, explained why Sooronbai Jeenbekov will make his first official visit to Uzbekistan.

In October, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan established relations of strategic partnership, reached agreements on intensifying cooperation in all key areas.

«Over the past decade, many questions have accumulated between the two countries. Now there is a firm political will to solve problems on a mutually beneficial basis, taking into account mutual interests. Therefore, at the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan, our President intends to make a visit to compare notes for further actions, addressing urgent issues, defining specific plans and areas for cooperation. It is a question of using those directions that have not been used yet. The potential of bilateral cooperation of our countries is high. Our border regions intend to work along with the capitals. We have extensive plans. And during the visit, we intend to confirm the commitment to implement previously reached agreements, as well as outline plans for the future,» Aizada Subakozhoeva concluded.
link:
views: 37
Print
Related
Kyrgyz entrepreneurs go to Uzbekistan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to leave for Tashkent tomorrow
President opens celebrations in honor of 90th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov
Kyrgyzstan to manage Orto-Tokoy reservoir
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to make official visit to Uzbekistan
Deputies to consider agreement with Uzbekistan on Kasansai reservoir
President of Kyrgyzstan promises to clear state bodies of corruption
Uzbekistan simplifies import and export of foreign currency
School to be built in Osh at expense of Uzbekistan
Telephone conversation held between heads of Government of KR and Uzbekistan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins
Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital
Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan