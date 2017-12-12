Why Sooronbai Jeenbekov will make first official visit to Uzbekistan

The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Aizada Subakozhoeva, explained why Sooronbai Jeenbekov will make his first official visit to Uzbekistan .

In October, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan established relations of strategic partnership, reached agreements on intensifying cooperation in all key areas.

«Over the past decade, many questions have accumulated between the two countries. Now there is a firm political will to solve problems on a mutually beneficial basis, taking into account mutual interests. Therefore, at the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan, our President intends to make a visit to compare notes for further actions, addressing urgent issues, defining specific plans and areas for cooperation. It is a question of using those directions that have not been used yet. The potential of bilateral cooperation of our countries is high. Our border regions intend to work along with the capitals. We have extensive plans. And during the visit, we intend to confirm the commitment to implement previously reached agreements, as well as outline plans for the future,» Aizada Subakozhoeva concluded.