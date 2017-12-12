12:14
Criminal case on bigamy of Chubak azhi Zhalilov not to be initiated

The criminal case on the fact of the bigamy of ex-mufti Chubak Azhi Zhalilov will not be instituted. The Bishkek Central Internal Affairs Directorate informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, the police carried out a check, interrogated Chubak azhi Zhalilov, but found no grounds for bringing him to criminal liability. As the Central Internal Affairs Directorate explained, law enforcement agencies received no statements from the allegedly second spouse of the former mufti.

The statement of the first and official wife of Chubak azhi Zhalilov Gulnur is still being considered, and no decision has been made yet. In it the woman has informed, that the spouse threatens her and children with murder.
