President opens celebrations in honor of 90th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov

Sooronbai Jeenbekov sent a message on the birthday of Chingiz Aitmatov, the Information Policy Department of the President’s Office reported.

In honor of Aitmatov, this day in Kyrgyzstan is declared the Day of National Literature. And today begins the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the great writer Chingiz Aitmatov, which will be marked in 2018.

«Chingiz Aitmatov is a great personality, a man who enriched our consciousness with spiritual magnificence and made a great contribution to the development of the cultural environment of world civilization. He is recognized as a planetary thinker. Aitmatov’s works «call for a continuous struggle for freedom of the spirit.» «We will change the world, the world will change us,» these words are the main mission of Aitmatov the writer. Aitmatov changed the world by his immortal works, expanded the boundaries of our outlook,» the message says.

«Aitmatov’s fiction sows in our hearts the seeds of beauty, calls to truth, good and moral purity. For us, the deep development of the writer’s artistic heritage, as well as the wide dissemination and study of his humanistic ideas, is of special importance,» the president said.

Aitmatov — the voice of the era, the truth of the era. The artistic world of Aitmatov is eternal.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated all compatriots who deeply honour the work of the great writer and read his works.
