Migrants transfer over $ 2 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2017

Since the beginning of the year, migrants have transferred $ 2.83.6 billion to Kyrgyzstan. The National Bank of the country presented such data.

It is noted that in comparison with the same period of 2016, the volume of transfers grew by $423.4 million.

It is noted that in October, $243.1 million were transferred to the republic. The volume of remittances is declining for the second month in a row. Compared to August 2017, the indicator fell by $ 18.9 million. At the same time, according to the results of August, there was the largest inflow of migrants’ transfers for the whole year — $262 million.

The bulk of the funds came from Russia — $ 238.8 million. At the same time, $ 47.1 million was sent from Kyrgyzstan to other countries in October. Thus, the net inflow of transfers into the country in October was $ 196 million.
