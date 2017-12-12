Migrants transfer over $ 2 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2017

Since the beginning of the year, migrants have transferred $ 2.83.6 billion to Kyrgyzstan . The National Bank of the country presented such data.

It is noted that in comparison with the same period of 2016, the volume of transfers grew by $423.4 million.

It is noted that in October, $243.1 million were transferred to the republic. The volume of remittances is declining for the second month in a row. Compared to August 2017, the indicator fell by $ 18.9 million. At the same time, according to the results of August, there was the largest inflow of migrants’ transfers for the whole year — $262 million.