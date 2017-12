The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has revoked the license for the right to conduct exchange operations with cash foreign currency at the exchange office Tyncha Company LLC in Talas, the website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic informed.

It is noted that the decision was made for failure to comply with the requirements of the National Bank. In addition, the owners of the exchange office didn’t systematically comply with the requirements of warnings and instructions of the National Bank.

To combat work without licenses and violation of legislation in the field of currency exchange, the National Bank is actively penalizing exchange offices. Only in November 2017 they were fined for 990,000 soms.