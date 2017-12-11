17:38
Farid Niyazov appointed head of Presidential Administration

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree appointing Farid Niyazov the head of the Presidential Administration, releasing him from his previous post. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

By another decree, Almazbek Usenov was dismissed from this post in accordance with the notice of resignation.

Farid Niyazov was previously appointed Advisor to the President of Kyrgyzstan. After retiring from the post of the head of the Presidential Administration, he served as a full-time Adviser to the head of state.
