How much do the entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan spend on payment of taxes. The head of IFC office Martin Naegele told at the presentation on the study of costs of business to comply with mandatory requirements of tax legislation.

According to him, the annual economic effect of the reforms and reduction of the administrative burden on private business is estimated at $ 1.8 million in 2014 and 2.2 million — in 2016.

The average cost of one taxpayer for administration of all taxes in 2012 was 30,000 soms, by 2016 it fell to 25,600 soms, or 13%.