17:38
-6
USD 69.75
EUR 81.86
RUB 1.18
English

Central Asia, Afghanistan - potential centers for deployment of militants

Central Asia and Afghanistan are potential centers for deployment of the militants of the defeated in Iraq Al-Qaeda. Russian expert Andrey Kazantsev said during Bishkek-Astana-Moscow-Yerevan video conference on the topic «Threat of Religious Extremism in CIS Countries.»

According to him, strong resistance to terrorism and extremism is obvious throughout the post-Soviet space, but the non-violent struggle is its weak point. That is, the state is struggling in fact, but it is not ready to solve the problem with recruitment, radicalization, because it is impossible to accompany each citizen with an overseer.

The expert also noted as an alarming trend the criminalization of Islamists, especially in Kyrgyzstan.

«It’s one thing when they are poor migrants. It’s other matter, when the leaders of the underworld begin to engage in religious propaganda and agitation, and in a radical direction, as they have finances and means,» Andrey Kazantsev said.

The analyst emphasizes that the main share of the proceeds from drug trafficking is spent on financing of terrorist organizations.
link:
views: 118
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan - 1st country in Central Asia that joined Open Government Partnership
Kyrgyz education institutions not included in top 100 universities ranking
Russia’s assistance to Central Asia exceeds $ 6 billion
Bishkek discusses security threat to countries of Central Asia
Enter visas to Russia for citizens of Central Asia offered to introduce
Priority in Uzbekistan's foreign policy – countries of Central Asia
Only 40 percent of 1st pregnancies in Central Asia wanted
Kyrgyzstan becomes leader in growth of human development index in region
Migrant workers from CIS called basis of terrorist groups in Russia
Popular
Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins
Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO
Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan