Experts predict an increase in the incidence of ARVI and influenza in the second half of December. In Kyrgyzstan , for the 48th week (from November 27 to December 3), compared with the previous week, the incidence of ARVI increased by 10.3 percent at the expense of Bishkek and Osh . The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision reports.

According to it, a gradual increase in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections has been observed since October 2017.

At the same time, only 8 clinically confirmed cases of influenza registered in Naryn.

According to preliminary forecasts, the growth of ARVI and influenza is expected from the second half of December. Now the epidemiological situation in the country is stable.