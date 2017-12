Annual International Film Festival will take place in Issyk-Kul region in the beginning of summer. Parliamentary Committee on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture and Health Care reported.

According to the deputy Kanybek Imanaliev, the festival will be held with the aim of developing cultural ties and friendship between the peoples, stimulating filmmakers, and development of tourism in Kyrgyzstan .

The Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS will be the founder.