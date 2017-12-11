15:04
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan sure that Kulmatov to cope with tasks at SCS

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sapar Isakov, is sure that Kubanychbek Kulmatov will cope with the tasks assigned to him as the chief customs officer of the country. He told journalists about this today.

The head of the Cabinet has already signed an order appointing Kulmatov the Chairman of the State Customs Service.

«During his time in customs (in 2010-2013), Kulmatov raised the revenue part more than 2.5 times. This is a very impressive figure. He was given the right to manage personnel. As prime minister I will support him. I also asked him to make a proposal for deputies. I am sure that he will improve the work of our customs system,» Sapar Isakov said.

He stressed that this personnel decision was his sole decision.

Kubanychbek Kulmatov admitted that he doesn’t know what was the situation in customs in recent years, starting from 2013.

«The prime minister set the task of increasing the revenue side of the budget. There are a lot of questions. Kyrgyzstan has great potential in this regard,» he said.

Asked who can head the National Bank, Sapar Isakov didn’t answer, noting that this is the prerogative of the President.
